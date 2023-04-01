Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0818 per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Kesko Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Kesko Oyj Trading Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:KKOYY opened at $10.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.61. Kesko Oyj has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $14.94.

Get Kesko Oyj alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on KKOYY. DNB Markets initiated coverage on Kesko Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Danske lowered Kesko Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

About Kesko Oyj

Kesko Oyj engages in the development, ownership, and management of store network. It operates through following segments: Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, Car Trade, and Common Functions. The Grocery Trade segment comprises wholesale and business to business (B2B) trade of groceries; and retailing of home and specialty goods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kesko Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kesko Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.