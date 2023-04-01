Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.53.

KGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $4.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.04. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $6.34.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is -25.53%.

Institutional Trading of Kinross Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,421,156 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after buying an additional 313,140 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Kinross Gold by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,571,555 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 26,250 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 469.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 28,525 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 23,515 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinross Gold

(Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.