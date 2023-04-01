Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €50.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($53.76) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($46.24) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($43.01) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($45.16) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €54.00 ($58.06) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($49.46) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday.

Kion Group Trading Down 0.9 %

KGX opened at €35.61 ($38.29) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €35.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is €29.38. Kion Group has a one year low of €57.87 ($62.23) and a one year high of €81.82 ($87.98).

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

