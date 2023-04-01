KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Short Interest Update

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,300 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the February 28th total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KVHI. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 66.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,017 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of KVH Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of KVH Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of KVH Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KVH Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KVH Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on KVHI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of KVH Industries in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of KVH Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of KVH Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of KVH Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

KVH Industries Price Performance

About KVH Industries

KVHI stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.38. 58,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,657. The company has a market capitalization of $217.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.56. KVH Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $11.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.12.

(Get Rating)

KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The Mobile Connectivity segment consists of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.