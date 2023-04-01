Leoni (ETR:LEO) Trading Down 50.3%

Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 50.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €0.17 ($0.18) and last traded at €0.18 ($0.19). Approximately 2,729,605 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,356% from the average daily volume of 187,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at €0.36 ($0.39).

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06, a P/E/G ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of €3.53 and a 200-day moving average of €5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 869.74, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.84.

About Leoni

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

