Libero Copper & Gold (CVE:LBC) Shares Down 7.7%

Shares of Libero Copper & Gold Co. (CVE:LBC – Get Rating) fell 7.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 359,094 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 440,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Libero Copper & Gold Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.16. The company has a market cap of C$12.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73.

About Libero Copper & Gold

Libero Copper & Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, Argentina, and Colombia. The company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Tomichi porphyry copper-molybdenum deposit located in the Colorado; the Big Bulk Porphyry Gold-Copper property located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Big Red porphyry copper-gold property comprising 20 contiguous claims covering an area of 26,000 hectares in northwestern British Columbia.

See Also

