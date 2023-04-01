Lido Staked ETH Price Tops $1,807.13 on Major Exchanges (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 31st. Lido Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion and $19.70 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be bought for $1,807.13 or 0.06326431 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lido Staked ETH alerts:

Lido Staked ETH Profile

Lido Staked ETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 5,896,059 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 5,886,357.50364709. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,782.59756208 USD and is up 0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $10,438,276.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

