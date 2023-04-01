Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $370.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Linde Trading Up 1.1 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 36.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth $6,682,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LIN opened at $355.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $174.93 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $337.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.65. Linde has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $362.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Linde’s payout ratio is 61.82%.

About Linde

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

