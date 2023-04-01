Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRYW) Short Interest Up 26.1% in March

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRYW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the February 28th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Lottery.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRYW remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Friday. 37,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,318. Lottery.com has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03.

