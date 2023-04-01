Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 5,900 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,579,000 after buying an additional 424,504 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313,088 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,201,000 after purchasing an additional 95,098 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,653.4% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,891 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,124,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,483,000 after purchasing an additional 161,958 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of IJH traded up $4.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $250.16. 1,317,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,065. The company has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $277.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $256.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.59.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

