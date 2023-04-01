Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 5,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in Danaher by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its stake in Danaher by 31.9% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Up 0.9 %

DHR traded up $2.24 on Friday, hitting $252.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,754,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,638. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $253.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.32. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $303.82.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.36%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.29.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.