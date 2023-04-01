Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 500 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 6.2% during the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in NIKE by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,597 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Up 2.1 %

NKE stock traded up $2.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.64. 5,659,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,130,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.41 and a 200-day moving average of $110.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $139.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

