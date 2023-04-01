Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in Salesforce by 506.1% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 113.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total transaction of $100,912.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,863,024,836.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total value of $100,912.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,863,024,836.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 466 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $72,504.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,333,622.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,984 shares of company stock valued at $9,228,819. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.78. 6,634,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,902,844. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.27. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $222.15. The stock has a market cap of $199.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 951.38, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

