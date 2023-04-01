Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,376,906,000 after buying an additional 208,053 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,025,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $606,673,000 after buying an additional 9,039 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 16.2% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,198,000 after purchasing an additional 234,811 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,296,000 after purchasing an additional 29,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,347,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,766,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $9.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $412.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,779,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,328. The firm has a market cap of $122.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $411.15 and its 200 day moving average is $405.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DE shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.86.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

