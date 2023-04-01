Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.58.

LAZR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Luminar Technologies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAZR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Luminar Technologies by 30.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 146,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 34,316 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 23.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,623,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,272,000 after purchasing an additional 865,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,023,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,258,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares during the period. 35.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies Trading Up 3.2 %

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Shares of LAZR stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. Luminar Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $16.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a current ratio of 7.15.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

