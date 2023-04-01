LUXO Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $103.50 Million (LUXO)

LUXO (LUXO) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 1st. One LUXO token can currently be bought for about $0.0612 or 0.00000216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LUXO has a total market capitalization of $103.50 million and $2,663.92 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LUXO has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LUXO Token Profile

LUXO’s launch date was April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for LUXO is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LUXO is luxochain.io.

LUXO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The project's mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUXO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

