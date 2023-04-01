MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.
MAG Silver Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:MAG opened at $12.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.20. MAG Silver has a one year low of $10.32 and a one year high of $18.47. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 67.11 and a beta of 1.10.
About MAG Silver
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MAG Silver (MAG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.