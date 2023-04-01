Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.67.

Several research analysts have commented on MGTA shares. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Magenta Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,558,204 shares in the company, valued at $3,783,309.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,059,000. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,708,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $3,786,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $699,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 201.1% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 796,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 531,984 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGTA stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. Magenta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $3.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.96.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.