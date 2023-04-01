Maiar DEX Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $31.36 million and $35,443.30 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007948 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024874 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00029562 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00018226 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003451 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000135 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,420.44 or 1.00006530 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

MEX is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000923 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $64,687.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.