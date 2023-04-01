Manifold Finance Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $133.07 Million (FOLD)

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 1st. Over the last seven days, Manifold Finance has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Manifold Finance has a market cap of $133.07 million and $843,457.52 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manifold Finance token can currently be bought for about $24.57 or 0.00086500 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Manifold Finance

Manifold Finance’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for Manifold Finance is manifoldfinance.com. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.

YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:

Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

Manifold Finance Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manifold Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manifold Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Manifold Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

