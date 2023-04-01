Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Raised by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,082 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 3.2% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Mastercard by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,489,253,000 after buying an additional 3,102,135 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,635,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Mastercard by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,925,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $547,566,000 after buying an additional 696,961 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,967,977,000 after buying an additional 568,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,310,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $372,728,000 after buying an additional 396,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded up $4.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $363.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,376,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,867. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $361.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.21. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $390.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total transaction of $63,086,999.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,908,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,894,051,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MA. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

