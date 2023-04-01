Matrix Trust Co Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Matrix Trust Co lifted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 0.4% of Matrix Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Cowen upped their price objective on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE:ACN traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $285.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,009,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,236. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.93. The company has a market capitalization of $180.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $345.30.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,430,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,512.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at $9,509,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,430,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,512.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

