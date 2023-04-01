Maxim Group Increases Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Price Target to $5.00

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Maxim Group from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Augmedix in a research report on Thursday, December 29th.

Get Augmedix alerts:

Augmedix Price Performance

Augmedix stock opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. Augmedix has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $3.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Institutional Trading of Augmedix

Augmedix ( OTCMKTS:AUGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. Augmedix had a negative net margin of 79.11% and a negative return on equity of 195.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 million. As a group, analysts predict that Augmedix will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Augmedix by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Samjo Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Augmedix by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Augmedix by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 359,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 28,950 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Augmedix by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 126,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 28,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in Augmedix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Augmedix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Augmedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.