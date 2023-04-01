Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC – Get Rating) traded down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 26 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 26.40 ($0.32). 42,392 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 296,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.50 ($0.33).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 62 ($0.76) price target on shares of Mercia Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The company has a market cap of £117.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 528.00 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 29.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 29.12.

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

