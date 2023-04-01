M&G (LON:MNG) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of M&G (LON:MNG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 247 ($3.03) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MNG. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of M&G to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.19) to GBX 218 ($2.68) in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 190 ($2.33) to GBX 200 ($2.46) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 260 ($3.19) to GBX 265 ($3.26) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 222.14 ($2.73).

LON:MNG opened at GBX 198 ($2.43) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 201.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 190.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.00, a PEG ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.67. M&G has a 52 week low of GBX 159.30 ($1.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 229.90 ($2.82). The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a GBX 13.40 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.20. This represents a yield of 6.19%. M&G’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3,030.30%.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

