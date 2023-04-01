Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given New $305.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $265.00 to $305.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the software giant’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Microsoft from $247.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $288.73.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $288.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $315.95. The company has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.82.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,614,975.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,274,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $1,841,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 41,133 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,864,000 after acquiring an additional 8,722 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 65,545 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

