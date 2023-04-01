Mitsubishi Materials Co. (OTCMKTS:MIMTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Materials Co. (OTCMKTS:MIMTF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,500 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the February 28th total of 124,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Mitsubishi Materials Stock Performance

MIMTF remained flat at C$14.50 during trading hours on Friday. Mitsubishi Materials has a 52-week low of C$14.28 and a 52-week high of C$15.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.50.

Mitsubishi Materials Company Profile

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in, metals, metalworking solutions, cement, environment and energy, and electronic materials businesses. The company offers automotive products, including engine, drive system, and onboard equipment parts and materials; exterior parts and materials; electronic parts and materials; hybrid, EV, and fuel cell car parts and materials; tools; and recycling, and green parts and materials.

