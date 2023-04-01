Mizuho Begins Coverage on Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX)

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on IMRX. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Immuneering from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMRX opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. Immuneering has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $16.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.66.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Immuneering by 16.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,142,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,413,000 after acquiring an additional 577,356 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,199,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,898,000 after buying an additional 39,777 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,123,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,739,000 after buying an additional 407,204 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 818,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after buying an additional 77,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 223,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 9,632 shares in the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors.

