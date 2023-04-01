Mizuho Begins Coverage on Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX)

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on IMRX. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Immuneering from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.
Immuneering Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IMRX opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. Immuneering has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $16.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.66.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Immuneering
Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Immuneering (IMRX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.