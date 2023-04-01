Mizuho Trims FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Target Price to $40.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FE. Guggenheim raised shares of FirstEnergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $40.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.88 and a 200-day moving average of $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 219.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,132,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,732,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,960 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,698,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $826,146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820,540 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,608,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,530,000 after buying an additional 2,807,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,226,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,974,000 after acquiring an additional 173,881 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

