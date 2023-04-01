Moseley Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 44,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.94. 8,378,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,576,101. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $122.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $85.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.61.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

