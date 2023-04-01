Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $2.82 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 2.0% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,842,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,034,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,639 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,634,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,735,981,000 after purchasing an additional 423,426 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,405 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,875,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,570,000 after purchasing an additional 374,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,848,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,200,000 after purchasing an additional 816,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.8 %

PEP traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.30. 4,480,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,734,576. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.86 and a 12-month high of $186.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.23.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

