Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) CEO Sells $816,480.00 in Stock

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $816,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,871 shares in the company, valued at $24,294,984.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mr. Cooper Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $40.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.57. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a one year low of $35.81 and a one year high of $48.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.97.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on COOP shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Mr. Cooper Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,952,000 after buying an additional 33,049 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter worth $348,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter worth $393,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 131,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after buying an additional 16,432 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,095,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,387,000 after buying an additional 451,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, and Originations. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.