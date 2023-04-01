Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) CEO Sells $816,480.00 in Stock

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $816,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,871 shares in the company, valued at $24,294,984.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ:COOP opened at $40.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.57. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a one year low of $35.81 and a one year high of $48.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.97.
A number of analysts have recently commented on COOP shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.60.
Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, and Originations. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.
