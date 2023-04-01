MUFG Securities EMEA plc Reduces Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,565,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 28.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 53,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,988 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 71,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 27,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.03. 14,440,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,894,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.35. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.53.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 83.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.55.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.