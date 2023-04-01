National Bank of Canada FI Raises Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2,448.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,100,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,900,594 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.12% of Comcast worth $178,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.4% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Comcast by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after acquiring an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Comcast by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,858,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,721,978. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $48.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.76%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

