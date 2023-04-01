National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

National CineMedia Price Performance

Shares of NCMI opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. National CineMedia has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $2.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 35.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 22,363 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 36.0% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 85,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 22,741 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 112.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 25,650 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 130.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 27,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in National CineMedia by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 35,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

Featured Stories

