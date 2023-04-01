Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Trading Down 18.8 %

NAVB opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.27.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

