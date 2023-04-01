Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $450.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set an underperform rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $386.38.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

NYSE:PAYC opened at $304.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.39. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $255.82 and a fifty-two week high of $402.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $300.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The business had revenue of $370.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $297,813.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,562.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycom Software

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,072,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,862,000 after acquiring an additional 77,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

Featured Stories

