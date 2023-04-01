NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,351 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 27,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in NIKE by 821.1% in the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NKE. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

NYSE:NKE traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.64. 5,659,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,130,675. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $139.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.81.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

