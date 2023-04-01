NULS Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $27.47 Million (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One NULS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000967 BTC on major exchanges. NULS has a total market capitalization of $27.47 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NULS has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

NULS’s genesis date was September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 121,209,667 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

