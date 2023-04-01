Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 290,600 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the February 28th total of 240,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 77.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQX traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.94. The stock had a trading volume of 135,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,344. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average of $22.26. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a one year low of $19.93 and a one year high of $28.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek attractive total return with less volatility than the Nasdaq 100 Index. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

