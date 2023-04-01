Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Nymox Pharmaceutical Stock Down 10.0 %
NASDAQ NYMX opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average is $0.38. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $1.49.
Institutional Trading of Nymox Pharmaceutical
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 82,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Nymox Pharmaceutical at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
About Nymox Pharmaceutical
Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.
