Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Hits $0.0606 on Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for $0.0606 or 0.00000213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $346.88 million and approximately $24.10 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,813.67 or 0.06389781 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00062175 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00021434 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00039605 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006942 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018349 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.0610199 USD and is up 5.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $41,276,252.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

