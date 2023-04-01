Ocean Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $218.01 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 1st. Ocean Protocol has a total market cap of $218.01 million and approximately $13.97 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ocean Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001248 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 54.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Profile

Ocean Protocol launched on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens. Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data.Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data.On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation [initiated a hard fork](https://blog.oceanprotocol.com/september-2020-hard-fork-ocean-token-completed-8142059361d7) of the Ocean Token contract as described in [this announcement](https://blog.oceanprotocol.com/ocean-protocol-foundation-statement-regarding-kucoin-hack-c1af0aa0c36b). All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean [new token contract.](https://oceanprotocol.com/token)

Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website.”

Ocean Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ocean Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ocean Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

