Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ OVBC opened at $23.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Ohio Valley Banc has a fifty-two week low of $21.96 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.57.
Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $13.58 million during the quarter.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the 4th quarter valued at about $816,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 149,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 27,524 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 166.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 29,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company engaged in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.
