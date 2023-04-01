OMG Network Price Hits $1.56 (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for about $1.56 or 0.00005486 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $218.70 million and approximately $37.68 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00062436 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00040381 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000242 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006970 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00018374 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001281 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

