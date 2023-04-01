OmniaVerse Price Up 121% This Week (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 59% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. OmniaVerse has a market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $270,970.54 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OmniaVerse token can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded 121% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OmniaVerse Token Profile

OmniaVerse launched on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmniaVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

