OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 462,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OncoCyte

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OncoCyte by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 90,534 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the 2nd quarter worth $896,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OncoCyte by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 24,964 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in OncoCyte by 389.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 42,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Price Performance

NASDAQ:OCX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 897,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,924. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.70. OncoCyte has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.68.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

