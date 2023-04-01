Oppenheimer Boosts Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Price Target to $40.00

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Pharming Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

PHAR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pharming Group in a report on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered Pharming Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Shares of PHAR stock opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $886.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.06 and a beta of 0.26. Pharming Group has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $17.81.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Get Rating ) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

