Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Shares Scheduled to Split on Monday, April 3rd

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, April 3rd. The 5-1 split was announced on Monday, April 3rd. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, April 3rd.
Oriental Land Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of OLCLY stock opened at $33.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.54. Oriental Land has a twelve month low of $24.89 and a twelve month high of $41.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $61.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.77 and a beta of 0.26.
Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Oriental Land had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Oriental Land will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.
Oriental Land Company Profile
Oriental Land Co, Ltd. engages in the operation and management of leisure facilities. It operates through the following segments: Theme Parks, Hotels and Others. The Theme Parks segment operates Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotels segment manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, and Palm & Fountain Terrace Hotel.
