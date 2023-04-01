Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 127,202 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,786,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,202 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 7.0% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $89,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 4,899,543 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 733.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,073,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,507,000 after buying an additional 3,584,883 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 67,118.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,073,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,026,000 after buying an additional 3,069,329 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,222.3% in the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 2,972,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,085,000 after buying an additional 2,925,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,536,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,708,000 after buying an additional 1,645,665 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.47. 2,068,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,025,416. The firm has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $58.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.05 and a 200 day moving average of $50.36.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

